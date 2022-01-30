Civitas One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12.00 (CIV)

Civitas (CURRENCY:CIV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Civitas coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Civitas has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Civitas has a market capitalization of $52,969.01 and $12.00 worth of Civitas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Civitas alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00022290 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000700 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000198 BTC.

About Civitas

Civitas (CRYPTO:CIV) is a coin. Civitas’ total supply is 8,447,604 coins. The official website for Civitas is civitascoin.com . Civitas’ official Twitter account is @CivitasCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Civitas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civitas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civitas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civitas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civitas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.