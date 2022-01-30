CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CKX Lands, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the December 31st total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CKX Lands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get CKX Lands alerts:

Shares of CKX traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.58. 1,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.46 million, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.20. CKX Lands has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $19.58.

CKX Lands (NYSEAMERICAN:CKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. CKX Lands had a net margin of 118.62% and a return on equity of 4.98%.

CKX Lands Company Profile

CKX Lands, Inc engages in the business of owning land and mineral interests. The firm collects income through its ownership in the form of oil and gas royalties, timber sales and surface payments from its lands. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Surface and Timber. The company was founded on June 27, 1930 and is headquartered in Lake Charles, LA.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for CKX Lands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CKX Lands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.