Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRXT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,400 shares, a decrease of 34.4% from the December 31st total of 209,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Clarus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

Get Clarus Therapeutics alerts:

Clarus Therapeutics stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Clarus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.16 and a 1-year high of $31.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11.

Clarus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Clarus Therapeutics will post -10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clarus Therapeutics by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clarus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company which provide solutions to unmet medical needs by advancing androgen and metabolic therapies for men and women. The Company’s commercial product includes JATENZO(R). Clarus Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as Blue Water Acquisition Corp., is based in NORTHBROOK, Ill.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.