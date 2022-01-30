ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, a decline of 40.9% from the December 31st total of 39,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 358,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,999,000 after buying an additional 19,712 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,464 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 40,270 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 6,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

LRGE stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.79. The stock had a trading volume of 41,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,324. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $63.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.60.

