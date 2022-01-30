CloakCoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $565.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00000650 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. CloakCoin has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $565.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000445 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015265 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00008443 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CRYPTO:CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,755,690 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

