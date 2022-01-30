CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock Position Raised by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $1,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CNO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 295.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in CNO Financial Group by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in CNO Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $229,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $24.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average of $24.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.34. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $27.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $968.30 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.10%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in developing, marketing, and administering health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance and other insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Bankers Life, Washington National, and Colonial Penn. The Bankers Life segment markets and distributes medicare supplement insurance, interest-sensitive life insurance, traditional life insurance, fixed annuities and long-term care insurance products to the middle-income senior market through a dedicated field force of career agents and sales managers supported by a network of community-based sales offices.

