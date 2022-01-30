CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for CNS Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. CNS Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNS Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.51) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CNS Pharmaceuticals.

CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNS Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

CNSP stock opened at $0.58 on Friday. CNS Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNSP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 326.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 458,818 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 39,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNS Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

CNS Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of brain and central nervous system tumors. The company's lead drug candidate is Berubicin, which completed Phase I clinical trial that is used for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme.

