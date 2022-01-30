Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Codex DNA, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNAY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a growth of 104.9% from the December 31st total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 24.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Codex DNA by 1,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at $157,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Codex DNA during the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Codex DNA by 811.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Codex DNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ:DNAY opened at $7.30 on Friday. Codex DNA has a 12 month low of $6.16 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.85. The company has a current ratio of 14.93, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codex DNA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Codex DNA Company Profile

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

