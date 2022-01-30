Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) Short Interest Update

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RQI) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,200 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the December 31st total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 361,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE RQI traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.31. The company had a trading volume of 373,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,022. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.38.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 404.5% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund by 151.8% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The firm intends to receive current income through investment in real estate securities and also capital appreciation. It also manages investment strategies such as hedged real estate securities portfolios and private real estate multimanager strategies for investors.

