Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) is Water Island Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Water Island Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 352,804 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the quarter. Coherent accounts for 5.1% of Water Island Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Water Island Capital LLC owned about 1.44% of Coherent worth $88,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COHR. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Coherent by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coherent by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 216 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coherent during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Coherent alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Coherent in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COHR opened at $254.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.23. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46. Coherent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.43 and a twelve month high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. On average, research analysts expect that Coherent, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Coherent Profile

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Coherent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.