Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $272.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coherent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Coherent in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Coherent by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,199 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,011,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of COHR opened at $254.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $261.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.09. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $189.43 and a fifty-two week high of $270.99.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $391.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.20 million. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 13.24% and a negative net margin of 7.18%. Analysts forecast that Coherent will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications.

