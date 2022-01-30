Coin98 Price Reaches $1.63 on Major Exchanges (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $300.85 million and approximately $31.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004280 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded up 2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coin98 alerts:

Splintershards (SPS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008394 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Coin98 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coin98 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.