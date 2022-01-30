Coin98 Reaches Market Capitalization of $300.85 Million (C98)

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.63 or 0.00004280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $300.85 million and $31.96 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008394 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Coin98 Coin Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

