CoinLoan (CLT) Market Capitalization Tops $40.57 Million

CoinLoan (CURRENCY:CLT) traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. One CoinLoan coin can currently be bought for about $20.81 or 0.00054855 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $40.57 million and approximately $412,573.00 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinLoan alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00049090 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.74 or 0.06845860 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,923.57 or 0.99978841 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00052613 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.61 or 0.00054344 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003171 BTC.

CoinLoan Coin Profile

CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 coins. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io . CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io

CoinLoan Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinLoan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinLoan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinLoan and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.