Coinsbit Token Price Reaches $0.0004 (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $553,846.41 and $15,646.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00004316 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00046151 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.47 or 0.00109260 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

Coinsbit Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coinsbit Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

