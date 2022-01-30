Coldstack One Day Trading Volume Reaches $142,175.00 (CLS)

Coldstack (CURRENCY:CLS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Coldstack has traded down 23.2% against the dollar. Coldstack has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $142,175.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for $0.78 or 0.00002076 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00047983 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,562.81 or 0.06811199 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $37,790.89 or 1.00437218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.18 or 0.00050970 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00006640 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coldstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coldstack should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Coldstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

