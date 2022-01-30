Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $16,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1,728.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.00.

CL stock opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The company has a market capitalization of $70.00 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.22.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.51%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $11,206,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

