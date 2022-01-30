Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 870,707 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,400 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $48,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 277,900 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $15,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 6,514 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in Comcast by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 40,360 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 57,763 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,969 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $49.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $227.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.35. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

