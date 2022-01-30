Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $721.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) will post sales of $721.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $706.00 million and the highest is $734.00 million. Comerica posted sales of $713.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 38.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research upgraded Comerica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Comerica from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $93.19 on Friday. Comerica has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $102.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total value of $311,970.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total value of $50,168.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Comerica by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Comerica by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

