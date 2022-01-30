Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.18 Billion

Brokerages expect Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) to announce $3.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Community Health Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.30 billion. Community Health Systems reported sales of $3.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Health Systems will report full year sales of $12.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.25 billion to $12.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $12.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Community Health Systems.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.40%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CYH. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.89.

NYSE:CYH opened at $13.02 on Friday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 140,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 77,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Community Health Systems by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

