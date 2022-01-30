Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) Short Interest Down 37.0% in January

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the December 31st total of 121,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.6 days.

MGDDF remained flat at $$166.50 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.66. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $180.04.

MGDDF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin SCA engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of tires. Its products and services include tires, mobility services, lifestyle products, Michelin solutions and Michelin engineering and services. The company operates through the following segments: Passenger car and Light truck tires and related distribution, Truck tires and related distribution, and Specialty businesses.

