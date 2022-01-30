Comparing Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY)

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) and Sino Land (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Sino Land’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -5.02% -0.57% -0.30% Sino Land N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paramount Group and Sino Land’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $714.24 million 2.65 -$24.70 million ($0.17) -50.94 Sino Land $316.08 million 30.16 $1.24 billion N/A N/A

Sino Land has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paramount Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.4% of Paramount Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Paramount Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Paramount Group has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sino Land has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Sino Land pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. Paramount Group pays out -164.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Paramount Group has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and Sino Land, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 2 1 2 0 2.00 Sino Land 1 1 1 0 2.00

Paramount Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 21.25%. Given Paramount Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Paramount Group is more favorable than Sino Land.

Summary

Paramount Group beats Sino Land on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paramount Group

Paramount Group, Inc. is a real estate investment and management company. It owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops office properties in central business district submarkets of New York, District of Columbia and San Francisco. The company operates through the following geographical segments: New York, San Francisco and Washington. Paramount Group was founded by Werner Otto in 1978 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Sino Land

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, securities investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2020, the company had a land bank of approximately 22.3 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

