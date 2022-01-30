Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (TSE:CMG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.63.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Computer Modelling Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Computer Modelling Group in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.25, for a total value of C$42,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 620,560 shares in the company, valued at C$2,634,897.76. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.14, for a total value of C$62,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 675,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,796,818.40.

CMG stock traded up C$0.10 on Friday, hitting C$4.67. 58,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.53. Computer Modelling Group has a 12-month low of C$3.83 and a 12-month high of C$6.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.03, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market cap of C$375.16 million and a P/E ratio of 20.76.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$15.95 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Computer Modelling Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

About Computer Modelling Group

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, develops and licenses reservoir simulation software in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional oil and gas reservoirs; GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling; STARS, a thermal and processes reservoir simulator for the modelling of steam, solvents, air, and chemical recovery processes; and CoFlow, a reservoir and production system modelling software that allows reservoir and production engineers to make informed decisions on large integrated oil and gas projects.

