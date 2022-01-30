Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $454.35 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) will report sales of $454.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Comstock Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $379.40 million to $658.00 million. Comstock Resources posted sales of $274.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Comstock Resources will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $818.70 million to $1.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comstock Resources.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $511.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.58 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 26.10% and a negative net margin of 35.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRK shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Comstock Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Comstock Resources from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Comstock Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,229 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 195,777 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,695 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,694 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Comstock Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Comstock Resources has a 1-year low of $4.52 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

Comstock Resources Company Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of oil and natural gas. The firm operations concentrated in the Haynesville shale, a premier natural gas basin located in East Texas. The company was founded in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, TX.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Comstock Resources (CRK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.