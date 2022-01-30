Conceal (CCX) Price Hits $0.23 on Major Exchanges

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000613 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Conceal has a market capitalization of $2.74 million and approximately $4,198.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,938.13 or 0.99945488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00073334 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00252378 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.00162167 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00014286 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.00319980 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007117 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004097 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000757 BTC.

About Conceal

CCX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,396,774 coins and its circulating supply is 11,749,779 coins. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Conceal Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

