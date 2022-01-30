Conflux Network Hits Market Capitalization of $280.11 Million (CFX)

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Conflux Network has traded flat against the dollar. One Conflux Network coin can now be bought for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on popular exchanges. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37,552.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,564.41 or 0.06828919 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $108.56 or 0.00289104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.04 or 0.00772376 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00009896 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00065748 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.16 or 0.00389208 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00238301 BTC.

About Conflux Network

Conflux Network (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork . Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . Conflux Network’s official website is confluxnetwork.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

Conflux Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

