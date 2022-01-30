Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have received a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Guggenheim lowered Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NYSE ED opened at $84.63 on Friday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.22.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 92.54%.

In related news, VP Yukari Saegusa sold 1,451 shares of Consolidated Edison stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $116,732.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 65 shares of company stock worth $4,909 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emfo LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 217.4% in the third quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 388.2% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

