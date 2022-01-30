Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CSTA stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. Constellation Acquisition Corp I has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSTA. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 125.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 24,727 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 231,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP raised its stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 82,280 shares during the last quarter. 55.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

