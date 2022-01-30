ContentBox Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. ContentBox has a market capitalization of $514,503.74 and approximately $1,240.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ContentBox has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar. One ContentBox coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ContentBox alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012558 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00281445 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000444 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000115 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official message board is medium.com/contentbox . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ContentBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ContentBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.