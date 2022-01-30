Contentos (COS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $60.97 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Contentos has a market cap of $66.90 million and $60.97 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 27.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00045745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.20 or 0.00108596 BTC.

About Contentos

COS is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,934,268,041 coins and its circulating supply is 3,620,573,587 coins. Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . The official website for Contentos is www.contentos.io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Buying and Selling Contentos

