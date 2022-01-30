Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.74 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.61 and the highest is $2.00. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of ($0.23) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 856.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full-year earnings of $4.64 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $7.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $8.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

CLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Friday, December 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.93.

In other news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 117,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.33 per share, for a total transaction of $5,070,476.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 362,520 shares of company stock worth $16,359,012 over the last three months. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $266,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,550,433 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $256,152,000 after purchasing an additional 139,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,051,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,704,000 after purchasing an additional 61,849 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,964,128 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $90,645,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Continental Resources by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,397,935 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,514,000 after purchasing an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $51.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,239. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $18.92 and a 1-year high of $55.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 3.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.31 and its 200 day moving average is $44.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is 35.40%.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Continental Resources (CLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.