Contrasting Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) and Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Coherent and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coherent -7.18% 13.24% 6.18% Rapid Micro Biosystems -302.03% N/A -39.82%

82.2% of Coherent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.6% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Coherent shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Coherent and Rapid Micro Biosystems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coherent 0 5 0 0 2.00 Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75

Coherent currently has a consensus target price of $272.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.80%. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a consensus target price of $27.33, indicating a potential upside of 320.51%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Coherent.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coherent and Rapid Micro Biosystems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coherent $1.49 billion 4.24 -$106.75 million ($4.41) -57.75 Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 16.72 -$37.08 million N/A N/A

Rapid Micro Biosystems has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coherent.

Summary

Coherent beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc. is a provider of laser solutions and optics for microelectronics, life sciences, industrial manufacturing, scientific and aerospace, and defense markets. It operates through the following business segments: OEM Laser Sources (OLS) and Industrial Lasers & Systems (ILS). The OLS segment focuses on laser sources and complex optical sub-systems, typically used in microelectronics manufacturing, medical diagnostics, and therapeutic medical applications. The ILS segment covers laser sources, sub-systems, and tools, which are used for industrial laser materials processing. The company was founded by Eugene Watson on May 26, 1966 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Company Profile

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

