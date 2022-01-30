Contrasting PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL)

PhenixFIN (NYSE:PFX) and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of PhenixFIN shares are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of PhenixFIN shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PhenixFIN and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PhenixFIN 3.96% 12.44% 8.10% Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for PhenixFIN and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund., as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PhenixFIN 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. 1 7 1 0 2.00

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a consensus price target of $31.44, suggesting a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. is more favorable than PhenixFIN.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PhenixFIN and Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PhenixFIN $32.31 million 3.16 $1.28 million $0.48 84.38 Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PhenixFIN has higher revenue and earnings than Blackstone Secured Lending Fund..

Summary

PhenixFIN beats Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PhenixFIN

Medley Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by lending directly to privately-held middle market companies, primarily through directly originated transactions to help these companies expand their business, refinance and make acquisitions. Its investment portfolio includes senior secured first lien term loans, senior secured second lien term loans, unitranche, senior secured first lien notes, subordinated notes and warrants and minority equity securities. It may invest up to 100% of its assets in securities acquired directly from issuers in privately negotiated transactions.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

