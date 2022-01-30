Cook Protocol (COOK) Market Capitalization Tops $3.39 Million

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. During the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded 23.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $304,917.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.56 or 0.00048857 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,594.83 or 0.06831525 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,883.46 or 0.99737462 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00052235 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.28 or 0.00053401 BTC.

Cook Protocol Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 869,625,415 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

