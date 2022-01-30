Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Bought by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 142.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,394 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned about 0.08% of Copart worth $25,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 106.9% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. American National Bank bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Copart by 139.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Copart during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Copart alerts:

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $142.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.58. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.92 and a 52-week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. The business had revenue of $810.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.25.

In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total value of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Story: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.