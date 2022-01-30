Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) is Centaurus Financial Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,381,377 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 119,040 shares during the period. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund makes up 1.5% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned 1.78% of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund worth $17,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 660.0% in the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 6,000.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 33.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 116.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,275 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CLM opened at $13.92 on Friday. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1808 dividend. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company, which enagages in the objective of seeking long-term capital appreciation through investment primarily in equity securities of U.S. and non-U.S. companies. The company was founded in May 1987 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

