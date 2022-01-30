Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €67.69 ($76.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €54.00 ($61.36) target price on shares of Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($71.59) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($86.36) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($101.14) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get Covestro alerts:

ETR:1COV opened at €53.76 ($61.09) on Friday. Covestro has a one year low of €49.30 ($56.02) and a one year high of €63.24 ($71.86). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.30.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Covestro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covestro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.