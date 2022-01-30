Credit Suisse AG Acquires 40,995 Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 445,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,995 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.40% of Robert Half International worth $44,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 58.2% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 225,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,937,000 after purchasing an additional 82,806 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the third quarter worth about $1,513,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 152,966.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 18,356 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 5.4% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Robert Half International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.17.

Shares of RHI opened at $110.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.84 and a 52 week high of $120.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.55.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.06. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

