Credit Suisse AG Has $47.78 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,861 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.13% of AutoZone worth $47,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,732,000 after purchasing an additional 444,581 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,344,000 after purchasing an additional 44,384 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in AutoZone by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 774,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,570,000 after purchasing an additional 33,680 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AutoZone by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 439,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,026,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in AutoZone by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 301,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoZone alerts:

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total value of $2,029,185.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $1,951.16 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,111.71 and a 52-week high of $2,110.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,972.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,780.90.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $20.87 by $4.82. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 126.68% and a net margin of 15.08%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $18.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on AZO. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $1,950.00 to $2,332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,900.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,022.61.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.