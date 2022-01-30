Credit Suisse AG Increases Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 791,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Edison International worth $43,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Edison International by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 3,057.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EIX opened at $62.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Edison International has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $68.62.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 6.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.30%.

In other Edison International news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edison International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

About Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

