Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 361,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,470 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of Copart worth $50,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Copart by 8.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,964,000 after acquiring an additional 36,497 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the second quarter valued at $59,936,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in Copart by 5.1% in the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Copart by 12.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 12,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $125.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.58. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.25.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

