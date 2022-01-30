Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,129,490 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,229 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.22% of Rogers Communications worth $52,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $232,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $315,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

RCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Rogers Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Rogers Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $51.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.40. The company has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Rogers Communications had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 11.09%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.396 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.16%.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.