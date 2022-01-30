Credit Suisse AG Raises Stock Position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 838,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,449 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.37% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $49,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.29.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $91.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.82, a current ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $94.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

