Credit Suisse AG Sells 14,949 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,692,954 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,949 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.27% of ZTO Express (Cayman) worth $51,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTO. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 72,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,634,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the second quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 31.5% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,120,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,012,000 after purchasing an additional 268,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) stock opened at $28.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.13. ZTO Express has a 12 month low of $25.23 and a 12 month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 14.56%. As a group, equities analysts expect that ZTO Express will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTO. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Macquarie raised ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.90 to $40.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

