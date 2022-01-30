Credit Suisse AG Sells 155,720 Shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,255,808 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 155,720 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 3.61% of Vocera Communications worth $57,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCRA. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vocera Communications by 1,557,172.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 513,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 513,867 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 18.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,984 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vocera Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 51.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,589 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after buying an additional 37,002 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 43.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

Shares of VCRA stock opened at $78.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.78 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.53. Vocera Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $31.93 and a one year high of $79.43.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. Vocera Communications had a negative net margin of 3.43% and a positive return on equity of 2.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vocera Communications, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total transaction of $528,508.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 734 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.96, for a total transaction of $42,542.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,784 shares of company stock worth $2,484,785 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

VCRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Vocera Communications from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

