Credit Suisse AG Sells 8,345 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,345 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 1.26% of Inari Medical worth $50,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 32.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,581,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,846,000 after purchasing an additional 627,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,513,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,496,000 after acquiring an additional 433,521 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,369,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,197,000 after acquiring an additional 122,075 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Inari Medical by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,225,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,500,000 after acquiring an additional 424,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Inari Medical by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,689,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,596,000 after acquiring an additional 291,145 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NARI opened at $69.13 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.37 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 256.05 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.54.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William Hoffman sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total transaction of $4,717,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.67, for a total transaction of $575,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,500 shares of company stock worth $13,784,975. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

