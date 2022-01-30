Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 266,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,666 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.15% of First Republic Bank worth $51,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FRC opened at $169.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $200.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $143.60 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Republic Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI raised First Republic Bank from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on First Republic Bank from $225.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.14.

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

