CREDIT Trading 19.7% Lower This Week (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. During the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. CREDIT has a total market cap of $211,428.64 and approximately $47,362.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CREDIT coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About CREDIT

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 2,505,433,950 coins and its circulating supply is 2,425,433,850 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

