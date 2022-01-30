Credits (CS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $221,871.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 30th. Credits has a market cap of $6.75 million and approximately $221,871.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Credits has traded up 50.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Credits coin can currently be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00006112 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000251 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Credits Coin Profile

Credits is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The official message board for Credits is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

