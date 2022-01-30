Critical Survey: Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) and Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK)

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) and Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

Capital Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Capital Bancorp pays out 7.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Old National Bancorp pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Capital Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

32.0% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.8% of Capital Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital Bancorp $158.31 million 2.23 $25.82 million $2.83 9.01 Old National Bancorp $902.58 million 3.36 $226.41 million $1.77 10.32

Old National Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Capital Bancorp. Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Old National Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Capital Bancorp and Old National Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Old National Bancorp has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.94%. Given Old National Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Capital Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Capital Bancorp and Old National Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital Bancorp 22.29% 21.93% 1.83% Old National Bancorp 33.72% 10.11% 1.28%

Risk and Volatility

Capital Bancorp has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Capital Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary Capital Bank, NA. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, OpenSky, and Corporate. The Commercial Banking segment provides personalized service to commercial clients throughout the Washington, D.C. and Baltimore metropolitan areas. The Capital Bank Home Loans segment represents the company’s mortgage loan division. The OpenSky segment refers to the credit card division. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Evansville, IN.

